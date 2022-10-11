11/10/2022 - 19:05

With this acquisition, Visiativ consolidates its leading position in consulting for funding and management of innovation in France, through its ABGI Brand

Lyon, 11 October 2022 – 7:00 p.m. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces the acquisition of Absiskey, a strategy and innovation funding consulting firm. This deal will enable Visiativ to strengthen its Consulting business in management and innovation funding, under the ABGI brand. The latter is one of the market leaders in France and is pursuing its international development.

Founded in 1988, Absiskey has been assisting project leaders in implementing their Innovation strategy and funding for nearly 35 years. Supported by its team of 80 employees, Absiskey generated revenue of €8.5m in 2021 with a profitability in line with the sector of activity.

Absiskey specialises in preparing and managing national and European Research and Innovation projects (Horizon Europe, Eurostars, PSPC, ADEME, I-Nov Innovation Contest, Bpifrance, PIA, etc.), tax consulting for research and innovation (research tax credit, innovation tax credit) and strategic innovation consulting (strategy, research and design).

This acquisition strengthens Visiativ's value proposition, the Visiativ Innovation Platform which is based on three pillars: Consult, Engage and Connect. The Consult pillar benefits from recognised expertise in management and innovation funding, support and subsidies as well as research and innovation tax credits via its ABGI entity.

With a 400-strong customer portfolio, mainly made up of SMEs, SMIs and start-ups, Absiskey is part of Visiativ's core target and shares common references. Following this acquisition, Visiativ will have more than 1,000 customers in France for its consulting business.

Based in Angers, Bordeaux, Grenoble, Paris and Toulouse, Absiskey will strengthen Visativ's local presence in France, and, with a new Consulting hub in Poland (Warsaw), will continue its international expansion[1].

François Chollet, supported by Generis Capital since 2019, and the current President of Absiskey will continue the development of activities within Visiativ, alongside the main managers of the Consulting business.

The transaction will be carried out in cash.

This acquisition remains subject to an information-consultation procedure with employee representative bodies of the companies involved.

The deal should be finalised in the weeks ahead with Absiskey to be consolidated in Q4 2022.

François Chollet, President of Absiskey, commented:

“We are delighted to join the teams at Visiativ with whom we share the same collective values and the same vision of a responsible company. Together, we will strengthen our expertise in innovation and funding for companies within our territories and develop a strong employer brand for both current and future employees.”

Laurent Fiard, Chairman and CEO of Visiativ, said:

“Our ambition is to become a global leader in innovation management and funding. Strengthening our position in France is key to reinforcing our value proposition. Our goal is clear: to support our customers in their innovation strategy through to their transformation.”

ABOUT VISIATIV

Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing".

We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 21,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €214 million in 2021. Visiativ is present in 13 countries (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, U.A.E, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,100 employees.

Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

For further information visit www.visiativ.com

[1]The Visiativ Consulting offering is available in Germany, Brazil, Canada, the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom.