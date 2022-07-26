26/07/2022 - 18:10

Lyon, 26 July 2022, 6:00 p.m. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces today the acquisition of 68% of the capital of Daxium, editor of the Daxium-Air software platform. This SaaS platform enables easy creation of customisable mobile business applications, adapted to the needs of nomadic teams.

With this acquisition, Visiativ strengthens its value proposition as an accelerator of innovation and digital transformation for SMEs and SMIs. Daxium solutions will be an integral part of the Visiativ Innovation Platform to transform business processes into mobile applications. In addition to expanding Visiativ's current offering, the Daxium-Air no-code platform is to join the Visiativ Agora technology platform over the medium term, enabling Visiativ customers to generate their own mobile business applications.

With 35 employees based in France (Paris, Nantes) and internationally (Dubai, UAE), the company currently has more than 100 clients, including some forty major accounts (Thales, Alstom, L'Oréal, LVMH, Vinci, Equans, GRDF, Spie, Véolia, Systra, Total, SGS, Stellantis, Onet, Qualiconsult, etc.). These clients, from all business sectors, have chosen Daxium to carry out the digital transformation of many uses:

Manage and optimise the field activity of technicians, foremen and technical inspectors;

Optimise the execution of retail operations for the sales and merchandising teams;

Monitor production on the shop floor and reinforce product quality and inspection;

Optimise the management of field interventions for the Facility Management business.

In a market where mobility is becoming more and more common among teams, only 30% of SMEs make their business solutions available on smartphones and tablets. Daxium launched its no-code platform Daxium-Air in 2016 to quickly and easily respond to this new mobility paradigm and revolutionise the construction of web and mobile business applications.

A true web/mobile platform without development, Daxium-Air has been awarded 11 times for its innovative nature. Within just a few years and with users in more than 60 countries, Daxium has become a reference in the mobile computing market, with an offer perfectly adapted for SMEs and large groups.

Daxium had billings of more than €3 million in 2021 (including €2.7 million in revenue), reflecting sustained growth since 2016, for EBITDA at break-even.

Recurring SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) revenues from annual subscriptions to the Daxium-Air platform represent around 70% of the business, with ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of around €2.1 million and a retention rate of over 90%. Daxium generates approximately one third of its revenues outside the European Union.

Visiativ has acquired a 68% stake in the company, alongside its founder and CEO Yann de Saint Vaulry, and key managers.

Daxium will continue its development independently, while benefiting from the support of Visiativ's common services. The customer base and key accounts will continue to be developed and Daxium's solutions will be offered in addition to Visiativ customers through distribution agreements with all the group's subsidiaries.

Laurent Fiard, Chairman and CEO of Visiativ says:

"Low-code and no-code solutions increase productivity. They allow business experts to create their own applications. The demand from our SME customers for this type of need is growing rapidly, and we want to offer them the possibility of creating their own mobile applications based on Visiativ templates, the fruit of our strong business expertise in industry, retail and real estate.

Yann de Saint Vaulry, President & Founder of Daxium, comments:

"For myself and our teams, joining Visiativ represents a great opportunity to accelerate our growth in France and abroad, thanks to the group's numerous locations and its 21,000 customers. Its existing teams work in sectors that are familiar to us: industry, smart city, retail, etc. This will give us more resources and expertise within Visiativ to innovate and develop, while maintaining our agility. We also find values that are dear to us: an entrepreneurial spirit to create more value for the benefit of our clients, but also to place humanity, integrity and benevolence at the heart of our business project.”

ABOUT VISIATIV

Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing".

We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 21,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €214 million in 2021. Visiativ is present in 11 countries (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,100 employees.

Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

For further information visit www.visiativ.com