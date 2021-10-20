20/10/2021 - 18:00

3DEXPERIENCE VAR: +19%, of which +16% organic

VISIATIV PLATFORM: up +6% at constant scope and exchange rates

Recurring revenue up +5%, of which +13% for SaaS subscriptions

Lyon, 20 October 2021 – 6:00 p.m. Visiativ, a creator of digital platforms to accelerate corporate transformation, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ maintained a sustained pace of growth in Q3 2021, generating consolidated revenue of €42.1m, up +16%, of which +15% at constant scope and exchange rates, versus Q3 2020. Over the first nine months, Visiativ's consolidated revenue came in at €133.8m, an increase of +13% (+12% organic1) versus the same period in 2020, and up +5% versus the first nine months of 2019, i.e. before the health crisis.

In line with Q2, the 3DEXPERIENCE VAR division enjoyed buoyant growth in the wake of solid commercial success underpinned by dynamic corporate investment trends. The division's growth over the first nine months now stands at +19% (+16% organic1). For its part, the VISIATIV PLATFORM division achieved growth of +4% over nine months (+6% organic1), with double-digit growth for Innovation consulting (+16%) and +4% for Software (Moovapps), with sales in SaaS mode up +13% since the start of the year.

For the first nine months of FY 2021, recurring revenue was up +5%, representing 63% of business. International sales were particularly strong, up +22% over nine months (+19% at constant scope and exchange rates), and now account for 27% of the Group's revenues.

Consolidated revenues – unaudited data

€ m - figures at 30/09 9 months

2020 9 months

2021 Change Organic growth 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes) 65.9 78.7 +19% +16% VISIATIV PLATFORM 52.8 55.2 +4% +6% o/w Software (Moovapps) 20.8 21.6 +4% -1% o/w Consulting 24.2 28.1 +16% +14% o/w Cloud services 7.8 5.4 -30% 2% Total revenues 118.7 133.8 +13% +12% o/w recurring revenue 80.7 84.3 +5% +3% % recurring revenue 68% 63%

Performances by division

After a particularly upbeat Q2, the 3DEXPERIENCE VAR division (Value-added reseller) maintained a sustained pace of growth in Q3 (+23% of which +22% organic). Visiativ benefits from solid commercial success as a result of investment projects in new technologies, hydrogen and renewable energies, both in France and Internationally, where the growth rate exceeded +25% over the quarter.

The VISIATIV PLATFORM saw its revenues increase by +9% (+7% excluding the impact of the disposal of the Valla subsidiary in 3D printing) in Q3 2021.

Sales of software applications (Moovapps) in SaaS mode continue to gain ground (+13% in year-to-date 2021 after +11% for the entire year in 2020), now amounting to 56% of the Software business's recurring revenue (versus 50% in 2020), including maintenance services.

Consulting (innovation, operational excellence and transformation) continues to advance at a double-digit pace of +23% in Q3 (+17% organic).

Cloud Service activities, refocused on the cloud and on managed services following the disposal of Valla at the beginning of the year, remain stable at +2% at constant scope over nine months.

Recurring revenue (software maintenance, SaaS contracts and subscriptions) increased +5% over the nine-month period (+3% organic), accounting for 63% of Visiativ's total billing.

Q3 was also marked by very brisk international business, with revenues outside France up +34% (+29% at constant scope and exchange rates) with, in particular, organic growth of more than 50% in the United States. International business now accounts for 27% of the Group's sales since the beginning of 2021 (versus 25% in 2020 over the same period).

Outlook

Visiativ's Q3 performance confirms the acceleration in organic growth observed in Q2 2021, now back to double-digit growth rates. The Group has taken full advantage of the positioning of its offers, focused on companies' digital transformation in a context of strong corporate investment.

Based on this dynamic, Visiativ confirmes its 2021 objective for a level of business similar to 2019 before the health crisis, while improving its operational performance.

Thereafter, Visiativ will continue to execute its CATALYST strategic plan, and reiterated its EBITDA target of €30m for 2023.

2021 financial agenda

Events Dates FY 2021 revenues Wednesday 26 January 2022 FY 2021 results Wednesday 23 March 2022

These dates are given as an indication and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

About Visiativ

A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and digital transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2020 revenues of €190 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

1 growth at constant consolidation scope, restated for the consolidation of MSC Associates (on 01/03/20), AJ Solutions (on 01/04/21), Ma Sauvegarde and IFTC (on 01/07/21) and at constant exchange rates.

2 With the sale of the Valla subsidiary, the Business Development Division was renamed Cloud services, grouping Visiativ's cloud and managed services businesses.

Appendices

Consolidated revenue Q1 – unaudited data

€ m - figures at 31/03 Q1 2020

3 months Q1 2021

3 months Change Organic growth 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes) 24.2 25.1 +4% +3% VISIATIV PLATFORM 18.1 18.7 +3% +8% o/w Software (Moovapps) 7.0 7.4 +6% +5% o/w Consulting 8.4 9.4 +12% +14% o/w Cloud services 2.7 1.9 -30% +1% Total revenues 42.3 43.8 +4% +5% o/w recurring revenue 27.9 28.6 +3% +3% % recurring revenue 66% 65%

Consolidated revenue Q2 – unaudited data

€ m - figures at 30/06 Q2 2020

3 months Q2 2021

3 months Change Organic growth1 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes) 22.1 29.5 34% 26% VISIATIV PLATFORM 18.2 18.4 1% 9% o/w Software (Moovapps) 7.0 6.7 -4% -2% o/w Consulting 8.4 9.8 17% 20% o/w Cloud services 2 2.7 1.9 -28% 3% Total revenues 40.3 47.9 19% 18% o/w recurring revenue 27.8 29.1 5% 4% % recurring revenue 69% 61%

Consolidated revenue Q3 – unaudited data

€ m - figures at 30/09 Q3 2020

3 months Q3 2021

3 months Change Organic growth1 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes) 19.6 24.1 +23% +22% VISIATIV PLATFORM 16.5 18.0 +9% +7% o/w Software (Moovapps) 6.7 7.5 +11% -3% o/w Consulting 7.4 8.9 +23% +17% o/w Cloud services 2 2.4 1.6 -34% +1% Total revenues 36.1 42.1 +16% +15% o/w recurring revenue 25.0 26.7 +7% +5% % recurring revenue 69% 63%

1 growth at constant consolidation scope, restated for the consolidation of MSC Associates (on 01/03/20), AJ Solutions (on 01/04/21), Ma Sauvegarde and IFTC (on 01/07/21) and at constant exchange rates.

2 With the sale of the Valla subsidiary, the Business Development Division was renamed Cloud services, grouping Visiativ's cloud and managed services businesses.