6 January 2025. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its financial agenda for 2025.

Date of publication FY 2024 earnings Tuesday, January 14, 2025 FY 2024 financial report Thursday, January 30, 2025[1] Q1 2025 revenues Tuesday, February 11, 2025 H1 2025 revenues Wednesday, May 14, 2025 H1 2025 earnings Tuesday, June 17, 2025 H1 2025 financial report Friday, June 27, 20251 Q3 2025 revenues Tuesday, July 22, 2025 FY 2025 revenues Thursday, November 13, 2025

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Next publication: FY 2023-2024 results, 14 January 2025

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32

[1] Publication will take place after trading.