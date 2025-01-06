 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  VENTE-UNIQUE.COM company press release from 06/01/2025 - 2025 financial calendar

  06/01/2025 - 07:30

2025 financial calendar

Press release

 

6 January 2025. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its financial agenda for 2025.

  Date of publication
FY 2024 earnings Tuesday, January 14, 2025
FY 2024 financial report Thursday, January 30, 2025[1]
Q1 2025 revenues Tuesday, February 11, 2025
H1 2025 revenues Wednesday, May 14, 2025
H1 2025 earnings Tuesday, June 17, 2025
H1 2025 financial report Friday, June 27, 20251
Q3 2025 revenues Tuesday, July 22, 2025
FY 2025 revenues Thursday, November 13, 2025

 

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

 

Next publication: FY 2023-2024 results, 14 January 2025

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

 

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch.

 

ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor Relations Press Relations
vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32

 

 

[1] Publication will take place after trading.

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mp1ukcaaZm7HymlyZJZlm2aVl2+WmWObZWXIlmOeZpaYbG9impdkapWXZnFqmGtp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (62 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: VENTE-UNIQUE.COM