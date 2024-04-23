23/04/2024 - 09:30

23/04/2024

The CAFOM Group, a major player in home furnishings in Europe and the French overseas territories, announces that it has granted the licence to use the Habitat brand to Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. This announcement is part of the revival of the iconic Habitat brand orchestrated by Vente-unique.com and announced today (see press release).

The agreement, for an initial period of 3 years, includes a fixed fee of 600 K€ per year paid by Vente-unique.com to CAFOM as well as an option for Vente-unique.com to purchase the Habitat brand for an agreed price of 15 M€. If the option is not exercised by the end of the initial period, the licence agreement will continue.

In addition, as announced on 27 March 2024, the CAFOM Group has voluntarily taken the initiative to seek a solution for the 9,000 or so customers in France affected by the liquidation of the former operator of the Habitat brand, for a total loss estimated at around 9 million euros in sales prices including VAT. CAFOM, which has entrusted Vente-unique.com with the implementation of this plan, will bear the investment required to cover the price of the products to be delivered as part of this campaign, and Vente-Unique.com will bear the logistics costs.

About Cafom – www.cafom.com

Founded in 1985, Cafom is a major player in home furnishings. The Group is the majority shareholder in the European website vente-unique.com and the leading home furnishings retailer in French overseas territories (BUT, Darty, But Cosy, Habitat, Nature & Découvertes, First Déco and Musique et Son). It also owns the Habitat brand and the international B2B site directlowcost.com.

Cafom has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2005 (CAFO - FR0010151589).

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.