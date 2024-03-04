04/03/2024 - 18:00

Press release

4 March 2024. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 26/02/2024 FR0010766667 63 14.7 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 28/02/2024 FR0010766667 598 14.739298 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 29/02/2024 FR0010766667 6 14.6 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 01/03/2024 FR0010766667 595 14.7 ALXP

Next publication: H1 2023-2024 revenues, Tuesday, 14 May 2024

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.