Press release
4 March 2024. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):
|Name of issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average daily share acquisition price
|Market
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|26/02/2024
|FR0010766667
|63
|14.7
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|28/02/2024
|FR0010766667
|598
|14.739298
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|29/02/2024
|FR0010766667
|6
|14.6
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|01/03/2024
|FR0010766667
|595
|14.7
|ALXP
Next publication: H1 2023-2024 revenues, Tuesday, 14 May 2024
About Vente-unique.com
Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.
