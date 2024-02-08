08/02/2024 - 07:30

Press release

Gross merchandise volume up 23.8%, to €58.2m;

Consolidated revenues up 16.3% to €45.1m;

International expansion and the marketplace are proving to be powerful growth drivers for the Group.

8 February 2024. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales, today announces its unaudited revenues for the first quarter of its 2023-2024 financial year (from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023).

IFRS (€000) Q1 2022-2023 Q1 2023-2024 Change Gross merchandise volume[1] 46,968 58,164 +23.8% Revenues 38,754 45,063 +16.3% E-commerce[2] 36,809 44,010 +19.6% Logistics[3] 1,945 1,053 - 45.9%

The Vente-unique.com Group enters the 2023-2024 financial year with the best 1st quarter in its history. Following on from a very good 2022-2023 financial year (+18.2%), gross merchandise volume has accelerated sharply by +23.8% compared with the 1st quarter of 2022-2023 to reach €58.2m, illustrating the market place's growing strength in Europe.

This confirms the Group's ability to continue growing in a difficult environment for household consumption, by taking full advantage of its controlled international expansion and the marketplace's sources of revenue.

E-commerce business continues to enjoy sustained growth

Consolidated revenues also rose sharply by 16.3% to € 45.1 million, driven by remarkable growth in E-commerce activities (+19.6%). The Group achieved strong growth in sales volume while maintaining its sales margin at a very good level, demonstrating the attractiveness and excellent positioning of the products sold by Vente-unique.com.

Revenues from logistics activities fell by -45.9% during the quarter, due to the judicial liquidation of its main customer, Habitat Design International, at the end of December 2023. In the coming quarters, Vente-unique.com will absorb this loss of business by winning new customers and by meeting its own needs in terms of E-commerce growth.

International business becomes the biggest contributor to E-commerce sales

IFRS (€000) Q1 2022-2023 Q1 2023-2024 Change E-commerce revenues 36,809 44,010 +19.6% France 19,064 20,990 +10.1% Northern and Eastern Europe[4] 12,161 16,368 +34.6% Southern Europe[5] 5,584 6,652 +19.1%

The Group turned in a remarkable performance outside France, where for the first time it now generates more than half its sales (52%, up 4 points on Q1 2022-2023). Momentum remains very strong in Northern and Eastern Europe (+34.6%), and is accelerating in Southern Europe (+19.1%), confirming the rebound that began in the previous quarter.

This momentum is being driven by the success of the Vente-unique.com brand's global offering, and reinforced by the gradual roll-out of the marketplace in Europe. After successive openings in Spain, Italy, Germany and Switzerland during 2023, the marketplace will be rolled out in the Netherlands and Portugal from March 2024. This will consolidate the Group's position as a global player in online furniture sales in Europe.

France continues to post solid, resilient growth (+10.1%), accounting for 48% of sales.

Outlook maintained

Despite a generally unfavourable environment and the potential impact of geopolitical tensions on the cost of sea freight, Vente-unique.com remains confident in its ability to deliver another year of profitable growth, based on the success of its range across Europe and the new potential offered by its marketplace.

Next publication: H1 2023-2024 revenues, Tuesday, 14 May 2024

À propos de Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.

[1] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[2] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[3] BtoB logistics services invoiced by the new subsidiary resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business on 1 October 2022

[4] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[5] Italy + Portugal + Spain