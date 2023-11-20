 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

20 November 2023. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

 

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market
vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 15/11/2023 FR0010766667 1,066 11.138274 ALXP

 

 

Next publication: FY 2022-2023 results, Tuesday 9 January 2024

 

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.3 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.

 

 

