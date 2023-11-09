09/11/2023 - 07:30

Quarterly gross merchandise volume: up 28.4% over the quarter thanks to the successful internationalization of the marketplace;

Record annual gross merchandise volume of over €200m;

Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to rise sharply over the full year.

Paris, 9 November 2023. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its unaudited revenues figures for the 4th quarter (period from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023) and the 2022-2023 financial year (period from 1 October 2022 to 30 September 2023).

IFRS (in K€) Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Variation

Q4 2022-2023 2022 2023 Variation

2022-2023 Gross merchandise volume[1] 42,975 55,170 +28.4% 170,665 201,740 +18.2% Revenues 35,986 43,341 +20.4% 143,409 162,254 +13.1% E-commerce[2] 35,986 42,120 +17.0% 143,409 155,519 +8.4% Logistics[3] - 1,221 NS - 6,735 NS

Vente-unique.com achieved the best 4th quarter in its history, with a sharp 28.4% acceleration in gross merchandise volume to €55.2m, and 20.4% growth in revenues compared with the 4th quarter of 2021-2022, driven by double-digit growth in the E-commerce segment (+17.0%).

Total annual gross merchandise volume exceeded the symbolic €200m mark for the first time (€201.7m, up 18.2%).

The Group benefits from the agility of its pricing policy, made possible by its disintermediated model, the continuous enhancement of its range, both directly and via its marketplace, and the recognized quality of its customer service (already winning awards in France, Germany, and Spain). In this way, Vente-unique.com has been able to capitalize on the digital transformation of household demand and adapt to the current economic downturn in the consumption of non-food products.

Solid performance across all geographical segments

IFRS (in K€) Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Variation

Q4 2022-2023 2022 2023 Variation

2022-2023 E-commerce revenues[4] 35,986 42,120 +17.0% 143,409 155,519 +8.4% France 19,268 21,609 +12.1% 76,250 81,270 +6.6% Northern and Eastern Europe[5] 11,105 14,536 +30.9% 44,716 52,336 +17.0% Southern Europe[6] 5,613 5,975 +6.4% 22,443 21,914 -2.4%

E-commerce revenues, which include commissions generated by the marketplace, grew strongly in all regions in Q4 2022-2023, including France (+12.1%), Northern and Eastern Europe (+30.9%) and even Southern Europe (+6.4%), where the Group recorded a rebound.

This is mainly due to growth in volumes, a sign of the attractiveness of the products on offer, and to a lesser extent to the steady growth of the marketplace in the countries where it is deployed. In France, the marketplace accounted for over 14% of e-commerce volume in September 2023 (+1.5 points in one quarter). In Southern Europe, third-party seller activity averaged 7% in September 2023 in the countries where it has been launched (Spain and Italy), helping to cushion the impact of the crisis on the hardest-hit economies in Europe. Lastly, in Northern and Eastern Europe, its launch at the end of the period in Germany, Belgium and Switzerland will contribute to growth over the next financial year.

Increase in annual profitability target

During the 2022-2023 financial year, Vente-unique.com demonstrated excellent control over its pricing policy and costs, with a return to a normal level for sea freight and the EUR/USD exchange rate, which had a positive impact on margins.

The Vente-unique.com Group is therefore raising its target for the financial year ending 30 September 2023 to achieve an adjusted[7] EBITDA margin that is significantly higher than that achieved in the 2021-2022 financial year (5.8% of revenues for Vente-unique.com SA[8]) and higher than its pre-sanitary crisis level (8.4% in the 2019-2020 financial year).

Outlook for the next financial year

Despite a sluggish environment for the sale of discretionary goods, Vente-unique.com is confident in the robustness of its business model and its development strategies. The growing success of the marketplace and its ongoing European roll-out (scheduled openings in the Netherlands and Portugal in March 2024) should sustain sales momentum over the 2023-2024 financial year, with double-digit growth expected for the first quarter (October to December 2023).

Next publication: FY 2022-2023 results, Tuesday 9 January 2024

For more information: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.3 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.

[1] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[2] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[3] BtoB logistics services invoiced by the new subsidiary resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business on 1 October 2022

[4] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[5] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[6] Italy + Portugal + Spain

[7] Adjusted EBITDA = operating profit on ordinary activities + net depreciation, amortisation, provisions and impairment losses - reversals of provisions and impairment losses + valuation of free shares

[8] The Vente-Unique.com Group was formed on 1 October 2022. Data from previous financial years corresponds to published data for Vente-Unique.com SA under IFRS