24/11/2022 - 07:30

24 November 2022. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales, is proud to announce that it has won the 2023 Customer Service of the Year award in the Furniture and Décor category[*].

A hallmark of quality since 2007

Vente-Unique.com has been named a winner in the Customer Service of the Year awards organised by Viséo Customer Insights since 2007 to assess the quality of customer service offered by French companies. The awards recognise companies that make customer relations one of their top priorities.

The customer and consumer service departments in the running were each subject to 205 mystery shopping tests performed by consumers over eight weeks from Monday 9 May to Saturday 2 July 2022.

Calls, emails, web searches, social media interactions and live chats reflect the requests that consumers make to businesses every day.

For each category, the company with the highest score takes home the coveted Customer Service of the Year award. Vente-Unique.com was nominated in the Furniture and Décor category in its first participation in the competition. Discover the full list of winners: https://www.escda.fr/palmares.

A driver of profitable growth in 2023

This award will enhance future customers' confidence in the quality of Vente-Unique.com's product and service offering and will continue to drive the profitable growth generated by the Company since its creation.

Having returned to growth in the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year, Vente-Unique.com aims to keep up this momentum in 2022-2023. In a European product distribution market hit by shortcomings among certain suppliers, consumers are now more than ever seeking reassurance when choosing a retailer. In receiving the 2023 Customer Service of the Year award, Vente-Unique.com has demonstrated a structured approach to customer service and will be therefore able to convert more website visitors into customers.

True to its mission: happiness at every level

This award recognises the daily efforts of the Vente-Unique.com teams in working towards their key goal: “Happiness at every level”. This commitment calls for total control of the essential links in the value chain, a strategy that sets Vente-Unique.com apart from its competitors.

Since its foundation in 2006, Vente-Unique.com has gradually established itself as a leading European home décor retailer, thanks to:

consistent availability of products and a carefully selected catalogue that meets the expectations of the greatest number of customers, thanks to efficient integrated logistics managed at the Amblainville site. Vente-Unique.com reached a new milestone in 2022 by launching its own marketplace to further enhance its offering and customer experience; a wide range of associated services, including payment, delivery and installation, creating a deeply satisfying customer experience that goes far beyond the product itself. The quest for excellence was taken even further in 2022 with the launch of Vente-Unique.com Delivery, an integrated delivery pilot scheme in the Paris region; an in-house customer service department run by a team of over 100 people able to meet all of their consumers' needs in 11 countries. Today, Vente-Unique.com has a Trustpilot score of 4.3 out of 5, placing it in the “Excellent” category.

Vente-Unique.com co-founder and CEO Sacha Vigna commented: “For the past 16 years, and with over two million satisfied customers, we've always been committed to helping create happy homes. We're honoured by this award, which reflects our constant desire to put customers first and confirms the choices we've made to get there.”

About Vente- unique .com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth – ALVU), a subsidiary of the Cafom Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales. The Company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered more than 2 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com's revenues for the 2021-2022 financial year were €143 million.

