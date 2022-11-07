07/11/2022 - 18:45

Press release

20 July 2022. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales, announces its intention to distribute an exceptional dividend of €0.28 per share.

This proposal will be submitted to shareholders at a General Meeting to be held on 13 December 2022 at 2pm at the Company's head office. If the shareholders vote in favour, the dividend will be paid no later than 31 January 2023.

Next publication: FY 2021-2022 revenues, Wednesday 9 November 2022

About Vente- unique .com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth – ALVU), a subsidiary of the Cafom Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales. The Company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered more than 2 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com's revenues for the 2020-2021 financial year were €163 million, up 38%.