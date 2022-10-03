03/10/2022 - 07:30

3 October 2022. The CAFOM Group, a major player in household goods in Europe and Overseas France, today announces the sale of the Distri Service business, a company wholly owned by its subsidiary CAFOM Distribution, to a direct subsidiary of Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales.

This transaction covers the entire operational activity of Distri Service, which operates the Amblainville logistics platform in Oise, and includes the Company's assets and the transfer of its employees and commercial contracts. It forms part of Vente-Unique.com's medium-term development plan, based in particular on the implementation of a marketplace from summer 2022. Vente-Unique.com will be able to offer marketplace customers an end-to-end service, encompassing logistics operations and the unique ability to deliver to 11 European countries.

This transaction also strengthens the operational autonomy of Vente-Unique.com with respect to the CAFOM Group.

Since the sale of Habitat Design International, Vente-Unique.com has effectively become Distri Service's sole internal customer within the CAFOM Group. In the financial year ended 30 September 2021, Distri Service posted revenues of €29 million, of which almost 80% was generated through Vente-Unique.com.

The transaction, which was finalised on 1 October 2022, was based on a sale price of €2.8 million certified by an independent expert and was paid for out of Vente-Unique.com's available cash. The company that has taken over the business, specially created for this purpose, is called Vente-Unique.com Logistics AMB.

About Cafom

Founded in 1985, Cafom is a major player in home décor. The Group is the majority shareholder of the European website Vente-Unique.com and the leading retailer of household goods in Overseas France (BUT, Darty, Habitat, Nature et Découvertes, First Deco and Musique et Son brands). It also owns the Habitat brand and the international B2B site directlowcost.com.

Cafom has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2005 (CAFO - FR0010151589).

About Vente- unique .com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth – ALVU), a subsidiary of the Cafom Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales. The Company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered more than 2 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com's revenues for the 2020-2021 financial year were €163 million, up 38%.