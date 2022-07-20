20/07/2022 - 07:30

Return to a normative comparison base at the end of the quarter

Quarterly decline reflecting the spike in consumption during the health crisis

Launch of the marketplace on schedule

20 July 2022. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales, today announces its unaudited revenues for the third quarter of its 2021-2022 financial year (from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022).

IFRS (€000) 2019 2020 2021 2022 Change

2021-2022 H1 49,206 51,480 88,410 72,989 -17.4% Q3 22,062 31,877 40,810 34,434 -15.6% Total (9M) 71,269 83,357 129,220 107,423 -16.9%

Quarterly revenues were down 15.6% compared to Q3 2021-2022, attributable to a demanding comparison base reflecting the spike in online purchases by European households during the spring 2021 lockdowns. The return to a normative comparison basis from the end of May has had an immediate impact, with June 2022 revenues stable compared to June 2021.

April May June Change 2021-2022 -31% -10% 0%

Vente-Unique.com accordingly confirms its commitment, in line with its expectations, to a gradual improvement in business during the remainder of the 2021-2022 financial year.

Southern Europe is ahead, while Northern and Eastern Europe is suffering from the geopolitical climate

IFRS (€000)

Q3 ended 30 June 2019 2020 2021 2022 Change

2021-2022 France 12,415 16,575 21,834 18,103 -17.1% Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 5,978 10,675 13,138 10,691 -18.6% Southern Europe[2] 3,669 4,627 5,837 5,640 -3.4% Total 22,062 31,877 40,810 34,434 -15.6%

The recovery was all the more remarkable for having been achieved in a troubled macroeconomic climate. The resurgence of inflation and the conflict in Ukraine are weighing on consumer sentiment and household purchasing power.

In France (€18.1m), business was also disrupted by the long electoral cycle (presidential and parliamentary elections), which traditionally dampens business.

In Northern and Eastern Europe (€10.7m), sales in Germany, Austria and Poland, the countries most directly exposed to the Ukraine conflict, recorded the biggest declines.

Lastly, Southern Europe (€5.6m) has started to recover, with two of the three countries already recording growth during the quarter.

Launch of the marketplace and confirmation of objectives

The Company's quest to gain market share includes the launch of a new marketplace, a feature that is now essential for online vendors. The first sales have now been made, in line with the announced schedule, and were used as an opportunity to test different configurations for delivering maximum customer satisfaction. Ramp-up of the platform is scheduled to begin in September 2022.

In this regard, Vente-Unique.com recalls its decision to acquire the assets of Distri Service, the company that operates the Amblainville logistics platform and a subsidiary of parent company Cafom, before the end of the financial year.

With its new marketplace and a more normative comparison base, Vente-Unique.com expects to record growth during the remainder of the financial year, while maintaining an exemplary level of profitability in the second half. The growing impact of inflationary pressure and adverse currency trends have been partly offset through changes to the company's pricing policy and extensive stock-building.

Next publication: FY 2021-2022 revenues, Wednesday 9 November 2022

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente- unique .com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth – ALVU), a subsidiary of the Cafom Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales. The Company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered more than 2 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com's revenues for the 2020-2021 financial year were €163 million, up 38%.

[1] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[2] Italy + Portugal + Spain