  VENTE-UNIQUE.COM company press release from 21/12/2021

  21/12/2021 - 08:00

2022 financial reporting calendar

21 December 2021. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2022.

  Date of publication
FY 2021 earnings Wednesday, January 12, 2022
FY 2021 financial report Friday, January 28, 2022
Q1 2022 revenues Wednesday, February 9, 2022
H1 2022 revenues Wednesday, May 11, 2022
H1 2022 earnings Wednesday, June 15, 2022
H1 2022 financial report Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Q3 2022 revenues Wednesday, July 20, 2022
FY 2022 revenues Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Next publication: FY 2021 earnings, Wednesday, January 12, 2022

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU), subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered nearly 2 million customers since its inception. In 2021, Vente-unique.com achieved revenues of €163 million, up 38%.

ACTUS finance & communication
Yassir El Alaoui Déborah Schwartz
Investor Relations Press Relations
[email protected] [email protected]
01 53 67 36 75 01 53 67 36 35
