14 December 2021. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales, today announces that it has selected Mirakl, the world's leading SaaS platform and marketplace software solution, to create its future marketplace.

Vente-unique.com CEO Sacha Vigna said: “We have brought together all the ingredients required to make our marketplace the new benchmark in the world of online furniture and home furnishing sales. By combining superior technology, from undisputed market leader Mirakl, and our unrivalled ability to deliver to 11 European countries, we will create a truly disruptive offering that will reinforce the attractiveness of Vente-unique.com for the benefit of our customers.”

Disruptive positioning in the home furnishing market

Fifteen years after its creation, Vente-unique.com has established a unique position in the European home furnishing market. The company is now able to select products directly from manufacturers worldwide and deliver them to consumers' homes in the 11 main continental European countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland).

Through this initiative, Vente-unique.com is aiming to disrupt the vast European furniture and decoration market, which is currently valued at almost €200 billion[1], and to accelerate the digital transition.

The choice of Mirakl as the ultimate technological brick integrated with the in-house ERP system

Mirakl offers efficient and secure support to BtoB and BtoC companies during the launch of their marketplaces. Platforms are a genuine competitive advantage for eCommerce and the world's leading brands trust Mirakl for its technology, expertise and the quality of its Mirakl Connect ecosystem. The company supports its clients in increasing their scale and agility in order to strengthen their market position. Leading international companies such as ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch Group, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling choose Mirakl to accelerate their development.

The solution developed by Mirakl will connect directly to the proprietary ERP system developed by Vente-unique.com's R&D department, the interface for all business functions, from the company's supplies to its after-sales service. Vente-unique.com unveiled the new version of its technology platform several months ago with the aim of increasing productivity, in particular via an automatic restocking module based on Data Science, and preparing for the integration of the Mirakl marketplace module.

A powerful driver of profitable growth to support the 2026 plan

This new marketplace, which will become operational in 2022, will be one of the pillars of the new development plan announced in October 2021, and should enable Vente-unique.com to double in size again within five years, whilst maintaining high operating margins.

By substantially enriching its offer with exclusive products at competitive prices, Vente-unique.com will have a stronger commercial appeal and increased potential sales volume. In addition to marketplace access fees, the associated services, particularly those relating to global product logistics and customer relationship management, will be sources of additional high-margin invoicing.

The company is therefore confident in its ability to achieve revenues in excess of €320 million, an adjusted EBITDA margin[2] of over 12% and an EBIT margin[3] of over 10% by the end of September 2026.

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU), subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered nearly 2 million customers since its inception. In 2021, Vente-unique.com achieved revenues of €163 million, up 38%.

