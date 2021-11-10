10/11/2021 - 08:00

10 November 2021. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishings sales, today announces its unaudited revenues for the 2020-2021 financial year (1 October 2020 to 30 September 2021).

FY 2020-2021 revenues amounted to €163 million, up 38% from 2019-2020 representing record year-on-year growth since 2010. Vente-Unique.com has therefore largely surpassed the €150 million revenue target set mid-year and raised to €160 million in October 2021. In only four years, the Company has more than doubled its revenues one year ahead of its IPO targets. Building on this excellent performance, Vente-Unique.com is confirming its 2020-2021 target of improving operating margins (adjusted EBITDA and EBIT).

IFRS (€000) 2019-2020 2020-2021 Change Revenues 118,852 163,462 +38%

Vente-Unique.com posted an excellent sales performance in FY 2020-2021 resulting in the highest year-on-year growth rate since 2010. By posting Q4 revenues of €34 million (down 4% compared to the previous year), the Company proved its ability to maintain almost the same high level of activity achieved a year earlier (42% growth in Q4 2019-2020) amid challenging market conditions. This performance is attributable to the Company's remarkable ability to ensure a high level of product availability. As a result, Vente-Unique.com posted its 10th consecutive year of profitable double-digit growth.

Double-digit growth across all regions

IFRS (€000) 2019-2020 2020-2021 Change France 66,466 88,458 +33% Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 35,609 51,552 +45% Southern Europe[2] 16,777 23,452 +40% Total 118,852 163,462 +38%

Full-year revenues in France amounted to €88.5 million, showing good growth of +33% year-on-year.

The international business enjoyed robust momentum with revenues up 43% year on year representing 46% of total full-year sales. Northern and Eastern Europe (€51.6 million, up 45%) and Southern Europe (€23.5 million, up 40%) posted similar performances.

Overall, the 11 countries posted double-digit growth for the financial year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of over 12% and EBIT margin of over 10% in 2020-2021

Encouraged by this excellent sales momentum coupled with tight control of operating expenses in supply chain and marketing, Vente-Unique.com is confirming the operating margin targets announced in October 2021 with an estimated full-year adjusted EBITDA margin[3] of over 12% (8.4% in 2019-2020) and an EBIT margin[4] of over 10% (6.8% in 2019-2020) for the 2020-2021 financial year.

Under the new strategic plan announced in October 2021, the Company aims to double revenues again over the next five years and maintain high operating margins, targeting revenues of over €320 million, an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 12% and an EBIT margin of over 10% by 2026.

About Vente-Unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-Unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU), subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishings sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered nearly 2 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-Unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.

[1] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[2] Italy + Portugal + Spain

[3] Adjusted EBITDA = earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation + valuation of bonus shares

[4] EBIT/revenues