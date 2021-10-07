07/10/2021 - 08:00

7 October 2021. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales and home furnishings, announces its revenue and operating profitability forecasts[1] for the 2020-2021 financial year (1 October 2020 to 30 September 2021) and its medium-term development ambitions.

Over €160 million revenues, up by more than 35% compared to the previous financial year, over 12% adjusted EBITDA margin and over 10% of current operating margin for FY 2020-2021

Vente-Unique.com estimates its full-year revenues at over €160 million, entailing year-on-year growth of over 35%. Vente-Unique.com has experienced a relatively stable activity during the last quarter mainly due to a particularly more demanding base effect (Q4 2019-2020 revenues up 42%) amid a challenging market conditions.

Through tight control of operating expenses, both in terms of supply chain and marketing, Vente-Unique.com estimates its annual adjusted EBITDA margin[2] at over 12% and its annual current operating margin[3] at over 10%. The small difference between the adjusted EBITDA margin and the current operating margin is due to the insignificant impact of IFRS 16 on leases. As such, the Company confirms its ability to maintain a high level of operating profitability, significantly above the average of the other players in the sector.

Revenues doubled, adjusted EBITDA margin over 12% and current operating margin exceeding 10% by 2026

Buoyed by the success of its latest multi-year development plan and a favourable market environment, Vente-Unique.com will have seen its revenues more than double in only four years, i.e. one year ahead of schedule. The Company is currently entering a new cycle of profitable growth just like the previous one.

Vente-Unique.com now has an international presence in 11 countries, a technology base (proprietary ERP system) integrating the latest market innovations and a logistics platform which has demonstrated its ability to absorb strong growth. This has enabled it to capitalise on the vast European furniture and decoration market (worth nearly €200bn[4]), which continued its inexorable digital transformation (only 10% of current purchases are made online).

Vente-Unique.com also plans to pursue its quest for customer satisfaction by regularly enhancing its offering, in particular by establishing a marketplace. The Company has also decided to expand its footprint across Europe and should set up a second European logistics platform located in Poland in this respect.

These areas of development should allow Vente-Unique.com to double in size again in 5 years while maintaining higher operating profitability, by targeting operating revenues of over €320 million, an adjusted EBITDA margin higher than 12% and a current operating margin exceeding 10% by the end of 2026.

In addition, Vente-unique.com is studying the possibility of acquiring Distri Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of its parent company, Cafom Group, which operates the Amblainville (Oise) platform, in order to strengthen its operational independence.

Next publication: FY 2020-2021 revenues, 10 November 2021

About Vente-Unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-Unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU), subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture sales and home furnishings. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered nearly 2 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-Unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.

[1] Estimated unaudited data

[2] Adjusted EBITDA = earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation + valuation of bonus shares

[3] Current operating income / revenues

[4] Sources: eCommerce Report 2020, Statista, Company estimates