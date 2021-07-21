21/07/2021 - 07:30

21 July 2021. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces its unaudited revenues for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 financial year (1 April to 30 June 2021).

After an excellent H1 performance and despite last year's challenging performance (Q3 2019-2020 up 45%), Vente-Unique.com posted Q3 2020-2021 revenues up 28%. Nine-month revenues amounted to €129.2 million, representing sustained year-on-year growth of 55%. In light of this strong top line performance, the Company is confident of hitting its annual growth and profitability targets and is working on its next development phase.

IFRS (€000) 2019-2020 2020-2021 Change H1 51,480 88,410 +72% Q3 31,877 40,810 +28% Total (9M) 83,357 129,220 +55%

Continuing strong sales show the Company can win over, retain and satisfy an ever-growing number of customers in an increasingly digitised European furniture market. Despite the international squeeze on supplies, the sourcing and logistics teams successfully kept product availability high. Building on this success, the Company is now looking to sustain its market lead by rebranding and overhauling its proprietary digital platform implemented at the end of the Q3 2020-2021 to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction.

Double-digit growth for all regions in Q3

IFRS (€000) 2019-2020 2020-2021 Change France 16,575 21,834 +32% Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 10,675 13,138 +23% Southern Europe[2] 4,627 5,837 +26% Total 31,877 40,810 +28%

Q3 revenues in France totalled €21.8 million, making it the fastest-growing region during the quarter, up 32% year on year.

Over the same period, the Company's international operations enjoyed healthy momentum with revenues up 24% year on year representing 46% of total quarterly sales. Performances were fairly even across the two regions, Northern and Eastern Europe (up 23% to €13.1 million) and Southern Europe (up 26% to €5.8 million).

FY 2020-2021 targets: over €150 million revenues and over 12% adjusted EBITDA margin

The excellent 9M performance and continuing careful management of inventory and supply make Vente-Unique.com highly confident it can beat annual targets and deliver revenues over €150 million (versus €119 million in 2019-2020) with an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 10% in the second half and over 12% in FY 2020-2021 (8.4% in 2019-2020).

The Company is also working on its new strategic development plan to be unveiled at the end of the year. The plan will set new ambitious medium-term targets for revenues and profitability.

Next publication: FY 2020-2021 revenues, 10 November 2021

About Vente-Unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-Unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU), subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.75 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-Unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.

[1] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[2] Italy + Portugal + Spain