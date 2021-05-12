12/05/2021 - 07:30

12 May 2021. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces its unaudited revenues for the first half of its 2020-2021 financial year (from 1 October to 31 March 2021).

After a strong growth in its activity (up 68%) in Q1 2020-2021, Vente-unique.com recorded a further acceleration in the second quarter (up 75%), bringing the first-half revenues to €88.4 million, up 72% versus H1 2019-2020. Encouraged by this outstanding momentum and a persistently promising outlook, the company has raised its full-year target.

IFRS (€000) 2019-2020 2020-2021 Change Q1 26,259 44,152 +68% Q2 25,221 44,258 +75% H1 51,480 88,410 +72%

This growth surge confirms the accelerating trend towards digitization in the European furniture market driven by the health crisis. The trend also crowns the success of Vente-Unique.com's investments focused on optimising the logistics chain, an operation successfully completed on 1 July 2020, and the company's ability to anticipate market trends thanks to the expertise of its sourcing teams.

Sustained growth across all regions

IFRS (€000) 2019-2020 2020-2021 Change France 29,280 47,173 +61% Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 14,681 28,659 +95% Southern Europe[2] 7,519 12,578 +67% Total 51,480 88,410 +72%

France posted first-half revenues of €47.2 million, representing a homogeneous and very strong growth rate of 61% over the first six months of the year.

The upswing was even more pronounced in other regions. Northern and Eastern Europe (€28.7 million) achieved the best performance with revenues up 84% in Q1 and up 106% in Q2. Southern Europe (€12.6 million) also performed strongly, posting revenues up 58% in Q1 and up 79% in Q2.

Marked improvement expected in adjusted EBITDA[3] margin

Combined with tight cost control, the first-half sales surge has led to a significant increase in H1 operating margin. Accordingly, the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve sharply compared to H1 2019-2020 (5.1% of revenues), higher than its level in H2 2019-2020 (10.9%).

FY 2020-2021 revenues set to exceed €150 million

Confident in its ability to win over, retain and satisfy an ever-growing number of customers, Vente-Unique.com is now targeting growth between 30% and 40% for the financial year ending 30 September 2021. Such a growth rate on the back of a more demanding base effect in H2 (up 40% in 2019-2020) will enable the company to generate revenues of over €150 million for the full 2020-2021 financial year. The company will reach this level of activity one year ahead of the target set in 2018 at the time of its IPO and will have doubled in size in just 4 years.

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU), subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.9 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.

[1] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[2] Italy + Portugal + Spain

[3] Adjusted EBITDA = operating income before non-recurring items + net depreciation, amortization, provisions and impairment losses - reversals of unused provisions and impairment losses + valuation of bonus shares