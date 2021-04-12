12/04/2021 - 18:00

12 April 2021. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its 2021 dividend payment schedule.

At the Combined General Meeting held on last 26 March, the shareholders approved the principle of the payment of a €0.28 dividend per share for the year ended 30 September 2020 entailing a 1.6%[1] return.

The ex-dividend date is scheduled for 27 April 2021 and the dividend will be paid out as of 29 April 2021.

Next publication: H1 2020-2021 revenues,

12 May 2021

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU), subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.75 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.

ACTUS finance & communication Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib Nicolas Bouchez Investor Relations Press Relations [email protected] [email protected]

[1] Return calculated based on the closing price of Vente-unique.com share on 7 April 2021.