Unaudited consolidated data - In M€ - IFRS Standards 2022 2021 Variation 1st Quarter Revenue 72.5 60.2 +20%

Alphonse has been consolidated since March 1st, 2021. SunTseu has been consolidated since October 1st, 2021

In the 1st quarter of 2022, Umanis (Euronext Growth - FR0013263878 - ALUMS) achieved a consolidated revenue of 72.5 M€, up 20% compared to the 1st quarter of 2021.

Beyond its consolidation scope (consolidation of Alphonse on March 1st, 2021 and SunTseu on October 1st, 2021), Umanis confirms its accelerated activity initiated in 2021, with a sustained organic growth of more than 10% in this quarter.

The increase in activity is the result of a significant headcount growth during the 4th quarter of 2021, which continued throughout the 1st quarter of 2022, combined with the improvement of the activity rate as compared to the same period last year.

Umanis confirms its recruiting goal of 1,000 new consultants in France in 2022, in Data, Digital and Infra & Cloud, to support its clients' needs for massification.

Subsequent to Quarter end, and in the context of the proposed acquisition of Umanis by CGI announced on March 11, 2022, the signing of the acquisition contract for all Umanis shares held by MURA (controlled by Mr. Laurent Piepszownik) and by Mr. Olivier Pouligny- representing approximately 70.6% of Umanis' share capital, at a price of €17.15 per share - was completed on April 25, 2022.

The final acquisition of the controlling block of shares is therefore only subject to (i) obtaining regulatory approvals in relation to merger control and foreign investments in France, and (ii) the issuance of a fairness opinion by an independent expert appointed by the Board of Directors of Umanis, as well as the recommendation of the said Board of Directors.

The acquisition of the block of shares and the filing of the simplified tender offer with the Autorité des marchés financiers are expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2022.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

June 1st 2022 AGM Annual General Meeting July 27 2022 2022 1st Half-Year Revenue (unaudited) September 15 2022 2022 Half-Year Income (unaudited) November 3 2022 2022 3rd Quarter Revenue (unaudited) February 2 2023 2022 Annual Revenue (unaudited) April 13 2023 2022 Annual Income (audited)

These dates are given for information only, they are likely to be modified if necessary. Publishing will take place after the closing of the Euronext Paris markets

About Umanis

Founded in 1990, Umanis is the French leader in data, digital and business solutions. Some 3,000 highly skilled new technology experts are at your service on your site, in our branches or at our onshore and nearshore service centers. Umanis supports companies throughout all the stages of their IT projects (consulting, development, integration, outsourcing and change management) following various operating modes: on-site service, fixed price and service centers. Recognized for its technical and functional expertise, Umanis is a strategic partner of the largest software vendors on the market.

In 2021, Umanis generated a consolidated revenue of €246m, up 15%. Umanis is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013263878 - mnemonic code: ALUMS).

