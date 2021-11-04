04/11/2021 - 18:00

Consolidated non audited data

in M€ - IFRS standards 2021 2020 Change Revenue 1st quarter 60.2 61.2 -2% Revenue 2nd quarter 60.7 50.7 +20% Revenue 3d quarter 57.7 48.5 +19% Revenue 9 months 178.6 160.4 +11%

Alphonse has been consolidated since March 1st, 2021.

In Q3 2021, Umanis (Euronext Growth - FR0013263878 - ALUMS) reported consolidated revenues of €57.7 million, up 19% on Q3 2020.

Umanis thus confirms the post health crisis rebound in its activity that started in Q2.

The announced recruitment plan, with a total target of 1,000 new hires in 2021, including 700 in France and 300 internationally, for profiles focused on data-related professions (data engineers, data scientists and developers), is on track and will be implemented.

At the end of the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year, Umanis' consolidated revenues amounted to €178.6 million, now showing double-digit growth (+11%) compared to the same period in 2020.

THE ACQUISITION OF THE DIGITAL SERVICES COMPANY SUNTSEU, A SALESFORCE EXPERT, HAS BEEN FINALIZED

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, Umanis finalized the acquisition of the French Digital Services Company SunTseu, a consulting and integration company specialized in CRM, announced on September 16, 2021.

SunTseu will be consolidated in the Group's accounts from October 1st, 2021.

As a reminder, SunTseu reported annual revenues of around €4.5M in 2020, accompanied by profitability that is within Umanis' standards.

PROSPECTS

For the full year, Umanis confirms its growth path with a proforma 2021 revenue target of €250 million (including Alphonse and SunTseu acquired in 2021).

In terms of profitability, the Group is fine-tuning its annual EBITDA1 margin target, expected to be around 12% in 2021, an improvement over the previous year (reminder: 11.2% in 2020).

Umanis intends to pursue a dynamic external growth policy, while remaining particularly selective in terms of the strategic positioning of the targeted companies (Data, business consulting and digital transformation of companies) and their financial performance.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

February 2, 2022: 2021 Annual Revenue (unaudited)

2021 Annual Revenue (unaudited) April 13, 2022: 2021 Annual Income (audited)

These dates are given for information only, they are likely to be modified if necessary. Publishing will take place after the closing of the Euronext Paris markets

Umanis in brief

Founded in 1990, Umanis is the French leader in data, digital and business solutions. More than 3,000 highly skilled new technology experts are at your service on your site, in our branches or at our onshore and nearshore service centers. Umanis supports companies throughout all the stages of their IT projects (consulting, development, integration, outsourcing and change management) following various operating modes: on-site service, fixed price and service centers. Recognized for its technical and functional expertise, Umanis is a strategic partner of the largest software vendors on the market.

In 2020, Umanis generated a consolidated revenue of 215 M€.. Umanis is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013263878 - mnemonic code: ALUMS).

Umanis

Olivier POULIGNY

Managing Director

+33(0)1 40 89 68 00

[email protected] Umanis

Olivier JOLLY

Finance Director

+33 (0)1 40 89 68 00

[email protected] ACTUS finance & communication

Mathieu Omnes

Investors Relation

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected] ACTUS finance & communication

Vivien Ferran

Relation presse

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

[email protected]

1 EBITDA: Current operational income + amortization and depreciation