Crolles, France – December 20th, 2024 Tronics, a TDK Group Company that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications, has announced its results for the first half of financial year 2024-2025 (from April 1 to September 30, 2024).

Tronics' Board of Directors met on December 19th, 2024, and approved the financial results for the first half of financial year 2024-2025, which were presented to the Supervisory Board on the same day.

The half-year financial report has been made publicly available and submitted to the French Market Authorities this day. This report is posted on the company's investors website, in the "Financial Documents" section:

https://www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com

Consolidated HALF-YEAR RESULTS

In accordance with IFRS 5 “Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations”, the discontinued operations are identified in a separate line in the financial statements for the first half of financial year 2024-2025 and for the first half of financial year 2023-2024 for comparison purposes.

in €k (IFRS) – Non audited First half of financial year 2024-2025 First half of financial year 2023-2024 From April 1, 2024 to

September 30, 2024 From April 1, 2023 to

September 30, 2023 Annual

variation 6 months 6 months Revenue from continuing operations

Operating income from continuing operations

Financial result from continuing operations

Net income from discontinued operations

Consolidated net income 7,551

876

(255)

0

608 6,852

635

(464)

2,011

2,167 +10%

+38%

-45%

na

-72%

Revenue for the first half of financial year 2024-2025 of the continuing operations totalled €7.55M, a 10% increase compared with the same period of last financial year (from April 1 to September 30, 2023). The manufacturing activities have generated €6M of revenue stable compared to the same period of last year. Engineering activities, dedicated to the development and the industrialization of future customized MEMS products, accounted for €1.5M in the first half of financial year 2024-2025 (versus €0.8M in the first half of financial year 2023-2024). That growth is mainly related to inertial projects on the Magelan platform.

Consolidated operating income from the continuing operations for the first half of financial year 2024-2025 amounted to +€0.88M compared to +€0.64M. This improvement is mainly due to the increase in revenue and improved operational performance.

After recognition of a negative financial result of €(0.26)M, the consolidated net income amounted to €0.6M.

Discontinued operations

No result has been generated during the first half of the year. The liquidation of the legal entity Tronics Mems Inc has been postponed to 2025.

BALANCE-SHEET STRUCTURE

As of September 30, 2024, Tronics' equity amounted to €(5.6)M. Cash amounted to €0.1M and gross debt to €11.6M, mainly related to the debt towards TDK Electronics AG.

OUTLOOK

In the second half of financial year 2024-2025, Tronics expects a decrease of its revenue compared to the first half of financial year 2024-2025, but an overall growth of its annual revenue compared to financial year 2023-2024. Tronics will remain focused on the ramp-up of the existing product portfolio and new product launches, which will allow for increased sales of innovative MEMS products for high value-added inertial and industrial applications.

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronic's Microsystems SA is a division of TDK's Sensors Systems Business Company that manufactures MEMS inertial sensors that contribute to the advancement and digital transformation of industrial, energy, railway, marine and aerospace markets. The company is today the only supplier of both MEMS accelerometers (AXO product line) and gyros (GYPRO product line) components with a closed loop architecture and a digital SMD interface. The company also offers differentiated foundry services for custom inertial MEMS devices. Founded in 1997, Tronics operates a MEMS clean room and an assembly, packaging and test facility in Crolles, near Grenoble (France). The company is now EN9100-certified based on an IATF16949 qualified quality system which provides customers with the highest level of quality standard in the industry. Following the capital increase of December 2021, TDK Electronics AG (formerly EPCOS AG) now holds 87 percent of Tronics' shares.* ISIN code : FR0004175099 ALTRO

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal year 2024, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.6 billion and employed about 101,000 people worldwide

