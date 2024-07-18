18/07/2024 - 18:00

Crolles, France – July 18, 2024 Tronics, a TDK Group Company that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications, has announced the availability and the filing of its Annual Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority as of March 31, 2024.

This report is available in accordance with the provisions of regulations currently in force and can be found in the “Investors” section of the Tronics website under “Financial Documents”: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com.

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronic's Microsystems SA is a division of TDK's Sensors Systems Business Company that manufactures MEMS inertial sensors that contribute to the advancement and digital transformation of industrial, energy, railway, marine and aerospace markets. The company is today the only supplier of both MEMS accelerometers (AXO product line) and gyros (GYPRO product line) components with a closed loop architecture and a digital SMD interface. The company also offers differentiated foundry services for custom inertial MEMS devices. Founded in 1997, Tronics operates a MEMS clean room and an assembly, packaging and test facility in Crolles, near Grenoble (France). The company is now EN9100-certified based on an IATF16949 qualified quality system which provides customers with the highest level of quality standard in the industry. Following the capital increase of December 2021, TDK Electronics AG (formerly EPCOS AG) now holds 87 percent of Tronics' shares.

* ISIN code : FR0004175099 ALTRO

About TDK CorporationTDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2024, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.6 billion and employed about 101,000 people worldwide.