14/09/2022 - 18:00



Grenoble, France and Dallas, TX, USA – September 14, 2022 Tronics, a TDK Group Company that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications, announces the holding of its Annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting on September 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m at the company's registered office, 98 rue du Pré de l'Horme - Z.I - 38920 Crolles.

The prior notice of meeting including the agenda and the draft resolutions presented to the General Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on July 13th, 2022 and the convening notice was published in the BALO on September 14, 2022. The terms of participation and voting at this Meeting are set out in these notices.

The documents and information that must be made available to shareholders within the framework of the Annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be posted on the Company's website, section Investors / General Meetings, https://www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en/shareholders-meetings.html (only in French).

-----

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems is a division of TDK's Temperature & Pressure Sensors Business Group that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications. Addressing high-growth markets relying on increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, the company provides standard inertial sensors and custom MEMS products especially to the industrial, aeronautics, security, and medical markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics is located in Crolles, near Grenoble (France) and in Dallas, Texas (United States), and has around 100 employees, most of them engineers and scientists. Following a tender offer ending January 2017, TDK Electronics AG now holds 87 percent of Tronics' shares.

* ISIN code : FR0004175099 ALTRO





About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In the 2022 financial year, TDK achieved a turnover of USD 15.6 billion and employed around 117,000 people worldwide.









TRONICS CONTACT

Vincent Gaff

Director, Marketing & Business Development

Phone: 00 33 4 76 97 29 50

info@tronicsgroup.com

For more information: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en/