24/09/2021 - 18:00





Grenoble, France and Dallas, TX, USA – September 24, 2021 Tronics, a TDK Group Company that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications, announces the postponement of its Combined Shareholders' Meeting, initially scheduled on September 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. due to a material error in the convening notice.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Tronics is now scheduled for October 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the company's registered office, 98 rue du Pré de l'Horme - Z.I - 38920 Crolles.

A new convening notice will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on September 29, 2021. The terms and conditions of participation, in particular by videoconference, and voting at this meeting will be included in this notice.

The documents and information that must be made available to shareholders within the framework of the Annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be posted on the Company's website, section Investors / General Meetings, https://www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en/shareholders-meetings.html (only in French).

-----

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems is a division of TDK's Temperature & Pressure Sensors Business Group that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications. Addressing high-growth markets relying on increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, the company provides custom and standard products especially to the industrial, aeronautics, security, and medical markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics is located in Crolles, near Grenoble (France) and in Dallas, Texas (United States), and has around 100 employees, most of them engineers and scientists. Following a tender offer ending January 2017, TDK Electronics AG now holds 74 percent of Tronics' shares.

* ISIN code : FR0004175099 ALTRO





About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In the 2021 financial year, TDK achieved a turnover of USD 13.3 billion and employed around 129,000 people worldwide.