16/12/2024 - 20:00

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 16 DECEMBER 2024

Approval of the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide to increase the share capital, by issuing ordinary shares in the Company with preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, by a target amount of €600 million, as announced on 6 November 2024.

Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 16 December 2024

The Extraordinary General Meeting held on 16 December 2024 approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors.

‘This Extraordinary General Meeting, dedicated to the proposed capital increase with preferential subscription rights of €600m, was a key step in exchanging views on the future of Société de la Tour Eiffel, and I would like to thank our shareholders for the support they have given to the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors. Our teams are fully committed to the far-reaching transformation of our property portfolio in response to current social and real estate challenges, and in a context that is still particularly restrictive for real estate, this capital increase will strengthen the Company's financial structure to enable us to continue implementing this roadmap', said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Details of the resolutions approved can be found on our website in the General Meetings section.

Indicative timetable

March 2025: 2024 annual results

15 May 2025: Annual General Meeting

July 2025: First-half 2025 results

