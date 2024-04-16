16/04/2024 - 18:00

Société de la Tour Eiffel signs a €90 M Sustainable loan linked to 3 ESG performance targets

Société de la Tour Eiffel has secured a new responsible credit line, the terms of which are linked to ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) performance criteria. This €90m 7-year loan (5 years with two one-year extensions) was provided by the Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile-de-France.

This credit facility replaces an existing loan that is reaching maturity. It will extend the maturity of the debt and maintain the Group's liquidity, while underscoring the latter's strict and cross-functional ESG approach.

Building on the firm commitment shown by the Company on ESG issues over the past few years, this loan is linked to the achievement of objectives, including improved energy efficiency, the certification of new projects, and ESG training for employees.

“Signed amid a challenging environment for our industry, this deal highlights the strength of our relations with our banking partners and their commitment to supporting us as we deploy our roadmap. This first sustainable linked loan will also align our financial policy with our ESG pledges, a historical pillar in the Company's strategy” says Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

In securing this deal, Société de la Tour Eiffel was assisted by De Pardieu Brocas Maffei and by Aegilim, expert in energy and environmental engineering. Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile-de-France was advised by Gide Loyrette Nouel.

