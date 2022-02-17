17/02/2022 - 17:45

NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL BOARD

The Board of Directors of Société de la Tour Eiffel appoints

Patrick Bernasconi to succeed Didier Ridoret

as Chairman of the Board of Directors

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, Thursday February 17, Didier Ridoret offered his resignation as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Société de la Tour Eiffel. The Board accepted his resignation, with effect the same day.

Didier Ridoret, a member of the Board of Directors since 2014, will nevertheless serve out the remainder of his term of office as director of Société de la Tour Eiffel until the General Meeting called to approve the 2023 financial statements.

The Board of Directors unanimously thanked Didier Ridoret for his service to Société de la Tour Eiffel, where he was Chairman of the Board of Directors since April 2020, and recognised the quality of his chairmanship which included the period heavily impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Patrick Bernasconi as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Société de la Tour Eiffel with immediate effect.

Patrick Bernasconi (66) has served on the Board of Directors of Société de la Tour Eiffel since 2014, and has been Chairman of SMAvie BTP since January 2014, where he has been a director since 2005. He is a Public Works business leader and a graduate of the Ecole Spéciale des Travaux Publics. In parallel with his business career, he has served in several posts in Public Works trade organisations. He was also President of the French Public Works trade federation, the Fédération Nationale des Travaux Publics (FNTP), from 2005 to 2013. From 2013 until the end of 2015, he was vice-president of employers' organisation Medef, with responsibility for roles, branches and regions. From end-2015 to March 2021, he was Chairman of the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE). He was awarded the Légion d'honneur in 2017 and made a Commander of the Ordre National du Mérite in 2021.

The appointment of Patrick Bernasconi as Chairman of the Board of Directors confirms the new stage in the real estate investment company's development, begun at the end of 2021 with the change in general management. The company's new leadership will set out the road map for coming years in the next few weeks.

