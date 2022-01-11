Société de la Tour Eiffel sales to a private investor the shopping mall
called « les 7 Collines » and located in Nîmes
Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale to a private investor of the shopping mall called “les 7 Collines” and located in Nîmes.
This disposal relates to a property complex comprising 4 buildings totalling a surface area of over 18 000 m², of which 14 000 m² of retail space and about 4 000 m² of offices, as well as over 500 outdoor parking spaces. Acquired in 2009 the shopping mall has been recently renovated.
Deal advisors : Notary : Oudot for the seller And Notaires de l'Ecusson for the buyer / Brokers: Associés / Brokers : Arthur Loyd and CBRE in a co-exclusive mandate
Contacts
|
Media relations
Laetitia Baudon – Consulting director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79
|
Investor Relations
Aliénor Kuentz – Account director
Agence Shan
Tel. + 33 (0)1 42 86 82 45
|
Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector.
Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) – ISIN Code: FR0000036816 – Reuters: TEIF.PA – Bloomberg: EIFF.FP – Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France.
