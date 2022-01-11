11/01/2022 - 17:45

Société de la Tour Eiffel sales to a private investor the shopping mall

called « les 7 Collines » and located in Nîmes

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale to a private investor of the shopping mall called “les 7 Collines” and located in Nîmes.

This disposal relates to a property complex comprising 4 buildings totalling a surface area of over 18 000 m², of which 14 000 m² of retail space and about 4 000 m² of offices, as well as over 500 outdoor parking spaces. Acquired in 2009 the shopping mall has been recently renovated.

Deal advisors : Notary : Oudot for the seller And Notaires de l'Ecusson for the buyer / Brokers: Associés / Brokers : Arthur Loyd and CBRE in a co-exclusive mandate

____________________________________________________________________________________

Contacts

Media relations Laetitia Baudon – Consulting director

Agence Shan Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79 [email protected] Investor Relations Aliénor Kuentz – Account director Agence Shan Tel. + 33 (0)1 42 86 82 45 [email protected]