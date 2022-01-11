Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  TOUR EIFFEL company press release from 11/01/2022

  11/01/2022 - 17:45

Société de la Tour Eiffel sales to a private investor the shopping mall called ' les 7 Collines ' and located in Nîmes

called « les 7 Collines » and located in Nîmes

 

 

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale to a private investor of the shopping mall called “les 7 Collines” and located in Nîmes.  

This disposal relates to a property complex comprising 4 buildings totalling a surface area of over 18 000 m², of which 14 000 m² of retail space and about 4 000 m² of offices, as well as over 500 outdoor parking spaces.  Acquired in 2009 the shopping mall has been recently renovated.

 

Deal advisors : Notary : Oudot for the seller And Notaires de l'Ecusson for the buyer / Brokers:  Associés / Brokers : Arthur Loyd and CBRE in a co-exclusive mandate

____________________________________________________________________________________

Contacts

 

Media relations

Laetitia Baudon – Consulting director
Agence Shan

Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

[email protected]

 

Investor Relations

Aliénor Kuentz – Account director

Agence Shan

Tel. + 33 (0)1 42 86 82 45

[email protected]

 


About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector.

 

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) – ISIN Code: FR0000036816 – Reuters: TEIF.PA – Bloomberg: EIFF.FP – Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France.

 

www.societetoureiffel.com

 

 
