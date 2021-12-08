Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

Société de la Tour Eiffel completes the sale of an empty property, to the Groupe Villa, totalling over 2 000 m² located in Courbevoie

Société de la Tour Eiffel completes the sale of an empty property, to the Groupe Villa, totalling over 2 000 m² located in Courbevoie

 

 

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale, to the Villa Group, of an empty office building of 2,070 m² and 38 underground parking spaces located in Courbevoie.

 

 

Deal advisors: Oudot & Associés / Jones Lang Lasalle SAS

 

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector.

 

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) – ISIN Code: FR0000036816 – Reuters: TEIF.PA – Bloomberg: EIFF.FP – Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France.

 

www.societetoureiffel.com

 

 
