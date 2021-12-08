PRESS RELEASE
Paris, December 8, 2021 – 5:45 pm
Société de la Tour Eiffel completes the sale of an empty property, to the Groupe Villa, totalling over 2 000 m² located in Courbevoie
Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale, to the Villa Group, of an empty office building of 2,070 m² and 38 underground parking spaces located in Courbevoie.
Deal advisors: Oudot & Associés / Jones Lang Lasalle SAS
