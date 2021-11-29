29/11/2021 - 17:45

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, November 29, 2021 – 5:45 pm

Société de la Tour Eiffel sells to a fund managed by Novaxia Investissement two empty office buildings located in Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale of two empty office buildings to Novaxia, major player of urban renewal, totalling 3 400 m² in Saint Germain en Laye.

« With this new transaction, we are nearing the end of the asset disposal plan launched in 2019 by Société de la Tour Eiffel », said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer.

Deal advisors: Oudot & Associés / JLL / Segat

Contacts

Media relations Laetitia Baudon – Consulting director

Agence Shan Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79 [email protected] Investor Relations Aliénor Kuentz – Account director Agence Shan Tel. + 33 (0)1 42 86 82 45 [email protected]