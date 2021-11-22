22/11/2021 - 17:45

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, November 22, 2021 - 5:45 pm

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces two leases for its new K-Bis building,

in the Carré de Soie district, in Greater Lyon

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces it has let more than 2,500 m² in its new K-Bis building, in the Carré de Soie, one of the 4 major districts of Greater Lyon. As a result of these new leases Société de la Tour Eiffel welcomes:

GFP-CETIM , outsourcing manager specialising in Medical expenses and Life insurance, taking over 1,100 m² of space, plus terraces and parking spaces,

, outsourcing manager specialising in Medical expenses and Life insurance, taking over 1,100 m² of space, plus terraces and parking spaces, ABMI, an engineering company, taking more than 1,400 m², plus terraces and parking spaces.

The K-Bis building is developing 7,600 m² of office space, ideally located in the Carré de Soie business district and with exemplary transport links including its direct link to the Lyon Part-Dieu high-speed rail station, Saint-Exupéry airport and the Lyon peninsula. This is why a host of companies of all sizes and sectors have set up there, contributing to the dynamism of this booming district.

The K-Bis building, ultra-connected, is designed for biodiversity, addressing the demanding requirements of its tenants to improve their well-being. The K-bis is certified NF HQER Exceptional (construction), the top level of certification, testifying to the building's performance on energy, environment, health and comfort. It also earned the Effinergie+ certification for its managed energy impact and recently won the CIEL 2021 Trophy in the new offices category, awarded by the Lyon Métropole Saint Etienne Roanne Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“We are delighted to welcome these new tenants into this recently delivered new building. These latest leases reinforce confidence in our strategic refocus on dynamic metropolises and our CSR policy, with its focus on building quality and tenant satisfaction.” said Bruno Meyer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

GFP lease :

Adviser to lessor: JLL

Adviser to lessee: Cushman & Wakefield

ABMI lease :

Adviser to lessor and lessee: Brice Robert Arthur Loyd

Contacts

Media relations

Laetitia Baudon – Account director

Agence Shan

Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Aliénor Kuentz – Account director

Agence Shan

Tel. + 33 (0)1 42 86 82 45

[email protected]