04/11/2021 - 17:45

Société de la Tour Eiffel maintains letting momentum

with the renewal and extension of INSEEC's lease on

more than 8,000 m² of space in Bordeaux's Bord'eau Village

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces that INSEEC has renewed its lease on over 7,400 m² of space in Bord'eau Village and added a further 680 m². Both leases are for 12 years, including 9 years firm. These latest leases illustrate how Société de la Tour Eiffel supports the property strategies of its tenants and can adapt projects to new needs. They also underline once again the appeal of Bord'eau Village.

Société de la Tour Eiffel has owned the Village since late 2018 and completely revamped this unique site in the former Bordeaux docks, a UNESCO world heritage site. The warehouses, which used to store merchandise, have been developed into nearly 30,000 m² of space to create a renovated location that mixes trendy as well as, leisure and sports shops with lifestyle venues, bars, restaurants, 9,000 m² of offices and 8,000 m² of educational space. A 20-minute walk from the city centre and extremely well connected (tram B, BatCub, VCub, etc), this exceptional site on the banks of the Garonne has huge benefits for students on the INSEEC campus.

“We needed a new site to cope with expanding student numbers. These new premises fit perfectly with our aim of offering students and teachers a pleasant and functional study and living environment designed for learning.” said Laurent Bergeruc, CEO of INSEEC.

“We are proud that INSEEC continues to expand on the Bord'eau Village site. These new leases reflect the high-quality relationships that Société de la Tour Eiffel cultivates with its tenants and shows the successful strategic repositioning of Bord'eau Village launched at end-2018.” said Bruno Meyer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Adviser to lessee: Cristal Décisions

About Société de la Tour Eiffel Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector. Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) – ISIN Code: FR0000036816 – Reuters: TEIF.PA – Bloomberg: EIFF.FP – Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France. www.societetoureiffel.com

About INSEEC

INSEEC is a group OMNES Education's management school, one of the first higher education groups in Europe. The Bordeaux INSEEC Campus welcome 4,000 students, mainly located on warehouses 16, 17, 18 and 19.

The educational system of many INSEEC training programs is based on employability, specialization and professionalization.