22/10/2021 - 11:25

Société de la Tour Eiffel unveils the new face of Bord'eau Village,

its Bordeaux site

The site, taken over by Société de la Tour Eiffel at the end of 2018, has been the focus for strategic repositioning over the past 18 months in order to enhance its mixed-use nature by integrating new activities and offers for the inhabitants of the district, employees of the site or its surroundings, as well as the residents of Bordeaux and tourists.

The strategic analysis involved has taken into account the changing expectations of consumers looking for a more mixed-use offering and the change in the district, which in only a few years has become a thriving neighbourhood, much sought after and fast developing. The centre, whose turnover and attendance has continually increased since it opened in 2007, now welcomes 5 million visitors per year to its shops and restaurants and sees some 14,000 pedestrians on the quays each day.

The investment of 13 million euros has focused as much on the restructuring of the floor space as on the architecture of the site itself in order to create a quality, welcoming environment for customers and visitors. The site has now been renovated and greened to be bright and cheerful. “This large-scale investment shows the confidence that Société de la Tour Eiffel has in the potential of the site. The location of Bord'eau Village,on the banks of the river Garonne, its open-air architecture and its promenade, contrasting sharply with a conventional shopping centre are just some of the qualities that make the Bord'eau Village experience so unique," commented Bruno Meyer, Deputy Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

The purpose of the repositioning was to allow the brands already present to adapt their offer to the changes in the district and in the expectations of consumers, as well as welcome new national or international banner brands. It also houses more experimental, local offers with exclusive brands, further adding to the site's rich and unique identity.

Thanks to this strategy, the real estate complex, which is being developed along 800 metres in 5 historic warehouses listed as UNESCO Heritage sites, has seen its surface area increase to 29,300 m² with 28 shops, 13 restaurants, more than 8,000 m² of offices, more than 8,000 m² of teaching space and a sports hall. The repositioning of the site in 18 months has made it possible to welcome, in addition to the long-standing shops:

The first installation in France of an F45 sports hall

a co-working space, Now-coworking, which extends over 3,300 m² with a terrace overlooking the Garonne

a BMW-Mini dealership (by the Eden Auto Group), a genuine showroom on new automotive technology

the first Lindt chocolate bar

the first Deus ex Machina store in Bordeaux, which also hosts a café

the first Arena store in Bordeaux with 135 m² of floorspace

the first Boardriders store in France, a unique concept with 854 m² of floorspace combining personalization, customization and experience and includes a restaurant designed by the three-star chef Dominique Crenn

an Elite Cooking workshop, with tasting of the culinary creations on the banks of the Garonne

a Hublot Mode Marine store with 185 m² of floorspace

the Echoppe de la Lune boutique, which is expanding to 144 m² to host a tasting counter of local products

a Baillardran store with 108 m² of floorspace (opening December 2021)

a Bijoux Cailloux boutique, a local brand, which is expanding its presence in Bordeaux with an opening scheduled for March 2022

“A further objective with this repositioning is to provide more than just shopping facilities: it is to create an experience, and this is what makes our difference and our added value compared with online commerce. Bord'eau Village now provides customers with a very rich and varied offer, with exclusive local, national and international brands. The enthusiasm of the first customers proves the worth of our strategy, making us proud to contribute to the development and attractiveness of this district in Bordeaux," added Bruno Meyer.

