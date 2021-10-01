01/10/2021 - 11:50

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale to the BMG Group

of a property complex at Caen-Colombelles - Calvados

Société de la Tour Eiffel, announces the sale of an office property complex at Colombelles (14,760 m²) near Caen, to the BMG Group, a specialist in commercial real estate.

The sale concerns a set of 4 buildings, comprising 14,760 m² of office space and 618 outside parking spaces, acquired off-plan by Société de la Tour Eiffel in 2006 from developer Normandie Aménagement.

“This latest transaction continues the asset disposal plan announced in mid-2019 and underlines Société de la Tour Eiffel's determination to refocus its assets on strategic metropolises.” said Bruno Meyer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Deal advisors: Allez & Associés (Notaries)

