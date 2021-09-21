21/09/2021 - 12:20

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, France, 21 September 2021

La Société de la Tour Eiffel expands its footprint in suburban Nantes with the acquisition of an office building in Orvault, fully let to Securitas.

La Société de la Tour Eiffel has announced the acquisition from Groupe Villa of a 1,754 m² office building with an 83-space parking lot, fully let to Securitas under a 10-year firm lease.

Ideally located at Orvault, a suburb of Nantes, France that is renowned for its economic attractiveness, the building has excellent transport links, including direct access to the Nantes bypass motorway.

Already the owner of Kibori, a building fully let to the French Finance Ministry's corporate tax division in the Euronantes development, La Société de la Tour Eiffel's latest deal raises its leased surface area in the Nantes metropolitan area to more than 5,700 m².

Bruno Meyer, Deputy CEO of La Société de la Tour Eiffel, said: “With this deal, La Société de La Tour Eiffel consolidates its footprint within the Nantes metropolitan area and confirms our property company's interest in large, high-potential regional metropolitan areas”.

Deal advisors: ROC Notaire (Notaries) / LIME Capital (Agent)

Contact

Media relations

Laetitia Baudon – Consulting director

Agence Shan

Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

[email protected]