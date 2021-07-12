12/07/2021 - 17:45

The Société de la Tour Eiffel sustains letting momentum, announcing several new lets in Bordeaux.

Bord'eau Village (30,000 m²): the real estate company announces the arrival of four new tenants:

BOARDRIDERS, a high-concept store focused on surfing, skating, skiing and snowboarding lifestyles. It is moving into 854 m² including a 213 m² outside terrace on 2 levels to make the most of the Quiksilver group's brand portfolio (Roxy, DC Shoes, Element, etc.) and their TOGETHER restaurant concept.

DEUS EX MACHINA, from Australia. Much more than a brand, DEUS incarnates the culture of creativity. It began life as a customised motorbike brand before expanding its identity to interlocking cultures such as surfing and cycling. Fans can enjoy the shopping, exhibition centre and cafe space spread over 368 m².

Cannelés BAILLARDRAN, the famous Bordeaux pastry-makers combine savoir-faire and tradition to bring locals and tourists alike the tasty best in classic Bordeaux patisserie, in a 108 m² store.

ARENA, a specialist swimwear brand since 1973, which has leased 135.5 m².

Occupancy at Bord'eau Village is now at 95%.

La Société de la Tour Eiffel has owned the Village since late 2018 and launched a revamp of this unique site in the former Bordeaux docks, a UNESCO world heritage site. The warehouses which used to store merchandise now create a coherent location that mixes fashion, leisure and sports shops with lifestyle venues, bars, restaurants and services. Just 20 minutes' walk from the city centre and particularly well-connected (trams, river ferry, self-service bikes, etc.), this exceptional location on the banks of the Garonne offers tenants' employees a host of benefits.

“We are delighted to welcome these new brands to Bord'eau Village. These transactions underline the appeal of this innovative and fast-evolving hybrid site.” said Bruno Meyer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Deal advisers to BOARDRIDERS and ARENA: NEWLEASE

Deal advisers to DEUS EX MACHINA and BAILLARDRAN: NEXT

