16/06/2021 - 13:30

Société de la Tour Eiffel is announcing the sale of a non-strategic asset located in Chaville, to Groupe Villa, founded and chaired by Stéphane Hirschenhaut.

This sale covers 10,630 m² of office space and includes 660 m² of ground floor retail space. It was acquired in 2015 and was part of the ex-AFFINE portfolio.

With this deal, Société de la Tour Eiffel continues to execute the disposal plan it began in mid-2019.

“Against the challenging backdrop we are experiencing from a sanitary and economic standpoint, Société de la Tour Eiffel is proving its resilience by maintaining its business momentum and forging ahead with its projects, while continuing its refocusing strategy towards offices' real estate” said Bruno Meyer, Deputy CEO, Société de la Tour Eiffel

Advisors on the transaction: Screeb (Buyer's Notary) / Oudot & Associés (Seller's Notary) / Lime Capital (Broker)

