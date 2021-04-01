01/04/2021 - 17:45

Société de la Tour Eiffel continues its dynamic rental management policy and announces the signing of leases for more than 4,600 m² in its Nanterre business park (73,625 m²), bringing its occupancy rate to over 90% against 56% at the end of 2016 when the park was acquired.

Since that investment at the end of 2016, the property company has taken advantage of the attractiveness of the site located near the business hub of La Défense and its strategic location. Its ease of access next to the A86 motorway, close to public transport services and the T2 tramway to the La Défense hub only 10 minutes away, are all genuine assets. The many services available within the park (Kids'UP day nursery, collective catering, fitness room, security control center, etc.) as well as the outdoor areas organized to provide a quality working environment on the banks of the River Seine, make it a business park particularly appreciated by employees of corporate tenants. The Nanterre business park is ECO-JARDIN approved and 79% of the buildings are BREEAM In-Use certified.

Société de la Tour Eiffel recently welcomed:

Mitsubishi Electric Europe, world technological leader in the production and sale of electrical and electronic equipment, with a lease for 1,360 m² of mixed uses and offices,

AFPA, the Public Establishment in charge of Adult Vocational Training, with a lease for 1,780 m² of mixed uses and offices.

3 other new tenants have also signed leases for more than 1,400 m² of mixed uses and offices.

"We are delighted to welcome these new tenants to our buildings. These property transactions underline the attractiveness of this area of Greater Paris for players of all sizes and once again illustrate the potential for business activities of our property company. The performance is remarkable in a difficult economic and public-health situation," added Bruno Meyer, Deputy Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Advisers for the property transaction with Mitsubishi Electric Europe: Team Conseil

Advisers for the property transaction with AFPA: Team Conseil and Evolis

