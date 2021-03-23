23/03/2021 - 17:45

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the signing of a rental agreement with Trajectoire Formation, a training centre created in 1993 at the initiative of hotel companies, with a total floor area of 1,351 m². The transaction brings the total occupancy rate of the Odyssée building to 88%.

The building with 12,670 m² of floor space, which was added to the portfolio of the property company in 2016, is located in Guyancourt, part of the business cluster of Saint Quentin en Yvelines, the second largest economic hub in the west of Greater Paris. It has a key location in the heart of the city and offers a wide range of services guaranteeing a comfortable working environment with restaurants, nurseries, car parks, shops.... The thriving area now hosts major national and international companies from all sectors (Crédit Agricole, Bouygues, Thales Optronique, McDonald's, Baxter, etc.) underlining its high attractiveness.

These many assets quickly convinced Trajectoire Formation, which will set up its head office in the Offices section on the ground floor as well as a culinary lab in the interoffice restaurant of the building for students at the Hotel Management School of Saint-Quentin en Yvelines located near the Odyssée building.

" We are delighted to welcome the students of the Hotel Management School of Saint Quentin en Yvelines, which provides excellent training courses for future hospitality players," commented Bruno Meyer, Deputy Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Advisers for the operation: BNP REAL ESTATE

Contact

Press relations

Laetitia Baudon - Advisory Director

Agence Shan

Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

[email protected]