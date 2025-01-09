09/01/2025 - 18:00

Lyon, France – January 9, 2025, 6:00 PM CET - Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces the publication of its letter to shareholders.

To download the newsletter, click here.

This letter is also available on the Theranexus website (link), in the Shareholders/Financial Documents section.

Theranexus invites its shareholders to register (link) to receive all company communications.

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease. Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

Contacts :

THERANEXUS

Christine PLACET

Chief Financial Officer

contact@theranexus.com

FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Medias relation

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer of sale, purchase or subscription or the solicitation of a sale, purchase or subscription order for Theranexus shares in any country. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Theranexus and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Theranexus considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document filed by the Company with the French regulator, Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 30 April 2024 under number D.24-0382, which is available on the Company website (www.theranexus.com). The reader's attention is particularly drawn to the fact that the Company's current financing horizon is limited to Q1 2026 (and that, given its financing requirements and dilutive instruments in circulation, the Company's shareholders are likely to experience significant dilution of their stake in the Company in the short or medium term. The Company is also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including the development of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Theranexus operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Theranexus or not currently considered material by Theranexus. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Theranexus to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Theranexus expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.