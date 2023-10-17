17/10/2023 - 18:00

Lyon, France – 17 October – 6pm CEST – Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces its cash position as of 30 September 2023.

At the close of Q3, total available funds stood at €6.0 M, compared with €4.8 M on 30 June 2023. On 12 July, Theranexus raised total gross funds of roughly €3.1 million, including approximately €2.5 million subscribed by specialized, strategic investors and €0.6 million subscribed by individual investors. The fundraising proceeds will be used to finance the pivotal Phase III trial of the Batten-1 drug candidate and the Company's other research and development activities, as well as its general corporate needs.

The company had not yet received its 2023 Research Tax Credit (CIR) of €583 K on 30 September 2023 and so the sum is not included in the cash total on this date. This sum was received in early October.

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

Contacts :

THERANEXUS

Thierry LAMBERT

Chief Financial Officer

contact@theranexus.com

FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Medias Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Theranexus and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Theranexus considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document of Theranexus filed with the AMF on 27 April 2023 under number D.23-0345 (a copy of which is available on https://www.theranexus.com/) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Theranexus operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Theranexus or not currently considered material by Theranexus. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Theranexus to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Theranexus expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.