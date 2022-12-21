Lyon, France – 21 December 2022 – 6:00pm CET - Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2023. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. These dates are given as an indication, they are likely to be modified if necessary.
Indicative calendar
|Events
|Dates
|Cash position as at December 31th 2022
|18 January 2023
(before stock exchange)
|2022 Year-End Results and Cash position as at March 31th 2023
|12 April 2023
|Cash position as at June 30th 2023
|11 July 2023
|2023 Half-Year Results
|28 September 2023
|Cash position as at September 30th 2022
|17 October 2023
About Theranexus
Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). It specializes in the treatment of central nervous system disorders and is a pioneer in the development of drug candidates targeting both neurons and glial cells.
The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.
Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).
|More information at http://www.theranexus.com
Contacts
THERANEXUS
Thierry Lambert
Chief Financial Officer
contact@theranexus.com
|
NEWCAP
Théo Martin/Pierre Laurent
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 97
theranexus@newcap.eu
|
FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr