20/12/2022 - 18:00

Lyon, France – 20 December 2022 – 6:00pm CET - Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, announced today that it will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, bringing together all the key players in the healthcare industry, from January 9 to 12, 2023 in San Francisco, USA.

The conference will offer an opportunity to present the Company's new positioning in rare neurological diseases and the latest advances in its Batten disease program to major industry players. In parallel, Theranexus will participate in investor meetings at the Biotech Showcase 2023 to be held from January 9 to 11, 2023 in San Francisco.

The day before this event, Theranexus will also speak at the Sachs Associates' 6th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum on January 8, 2023 (https://www.sachsforum.com/6nif-about.html) with a presentation of the company and its programs. Theranexus management will also participate in a roundtable discussion on the theme "Rare and orphan diseases new modalities panel".

