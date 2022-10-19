19/10/2022 - 18:00

Lyon, France – 19 October 2022– 6 pm CEST – Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its cash position as of September 30, 2022.

At the end of the third quarter, total available funds stood at €11.0 million compared to €11.6 million on June 30, 2022. Cash consumption was in line with the company's forecasts for the period and provides Theranexus with financial visibility for the remainder of 2022 and 2023. The company has notably benefited from the full refund of the 2021 Research Tax Credit for an amount of €1.7m. With this cash position, Theranexus has comfortable financial leeway to pursue its Phase I/II clinical trial of the drug candidate Batten-1 for which the last patient was enrolled during this quarter.

Next financial publication :

18 January 2023 : update on cash position as of 31 December 2022

