Lyon, France – 12 July 2022 – 6 pm CEST – Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells (the "Company"), today announces its cash position as at 30 June 2022.

Total available funds on 30 June 2022 stood at €11.6 M, compared with €12.5 M on 31 December 2021. The cash level has evolved in line with the company's expectations during the first six months of fiscal 2022 and provides the company with more than 18 months of financial visibility. This healthy financial situation validates the decision to definitively terminate in April 2022 the equity financing line that was set up with Iris Capital in January of the same year.

Next financial publication:

Tuesday 27 September 2022: 2022 semestrial financial results

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). It specializes in the treatment of central nervous system disorders and is a pioneer in the development of drug candidates targeting both neurons and glial cells.

Theranexus has a unique drug candidate of advanced therapy identification and characterization platform focused on rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).