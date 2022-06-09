09/06/2022 - 18:00

Lyon, France – 9 June 2022– 6 pm CEST – Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its participation in several scientific and business events including the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies (FENS) Forum, the Batten Disease Support and Research Association (BDSRA) Conference and the BIO International Convention to be held in June and July 2022.

Theranexus will be presenting at the BIO International Convention which will bring together more than 15,000 life science players from over 70 countries running from June 13 to 19, 2022 in San Diego, United States. The company will have the benefit of speaking during a face-to-face session, this will give Theranexus the opportunity to present its latest innovations and meet companies as part of its development strategy approach.

Julien Veys, Chief Business Development Officer of Theranexus stated, "I am delighted to be able to share with fellow industry professionals the company's new strategic direction and its assets in the field of rare neurological diseases on Tuesday 14 June at 11am during the BIO International Convention, our sector's biggest business convention gathering the full complement of international stakeholders from the pharma and biopharma industry".

In addition, Theranexus will be at the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies – FENS 2022 Forum, running from 9 to 13 July 2022 in Paris and presenting the latest innovations to emerge from its NeuroLead platform, in collaboration with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and the Collège de France:

The first presentation "Text mining to select drug candidates in orphan indications: an application to neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses" will address bioinformatics approaches used in the search for drug candidates targeting orphan indications,

The second presentation called "In vitro model of astrocyte-neuron interactions at the synapse for drug discovery using human induced pluripotent stem cells" will focus on the cellular model of interactions between neurons and astrocytes in the discovery of novel drug candidates,

Lastly, the third presentation "Functional studies of neuron-astrocyte interactions in vivo" will cover some of the preclinical measurement tools available for neuron-astrocyte interactions.

Theranexus will also be presenting progress on its Batten-1 clinical program in Batten disease at the annual Batten Disease Support and Research Association (BDSRA) Conference to be held in Cleveland, Ohio from 8 to 10 July 2022.

Finally, Theranexus gave a presentation entitled "Pharmacological modulation of brain connectivity and visual response in a pathological rat model revealed by functional ultrasound imaging" at the Functional ultrasound imaging of the Brain conference – fUSbrain 2022 – held in Corsica in early June, and on 31 May took part in the French Rare Diseases Foundation's annual scientific symposium at the Collège de France, delivering a presentation of the company and its assets.

Mathieu Charvériat, Deputy CEO and Chief Scientific Officer concluded: "These different presentations highlighting advances in both our Batten-1 drug candidate in clinical application for Batten disease and the discovery of novel drug candidates with our NeuroLead platform in the field of rare neurological diseases. These presentations give us an opportunity to strengthen our visibility and connection with academic and industry stakeholders and patient organizations and confirm the remarkable dynamism and recognition of the scientific merits of our R&D teams".

Next financial publication:

Tuesday 12 July: Cash position as of 30 June 2022

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). It specializes in the treatment of central nervous system disorders and is a pioneer in the development of drug candidates targeting both neurons and glial cells.

Theranexus has a unique drug candidate of advanced therapy identification and characterization platform focused on rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information on:

http://www.theranexus.com

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln





Contacts



THERANEXUS

Thierry LAMBERT

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]















NEWCAP

Théo MARTIN/Pierre LAURENT

Investors Relations

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 97

[email protected] FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Media Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

[email protected]

Presentation at the Bio Convention on Tuesday 14 June at 11am PST in Theater 1