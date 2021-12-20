Lyon, December 20, 2021 – Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2022. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.
January 13, 2022 : Cash position as at December 31th 2021
April 28, 2022 : 2021 Year-End Results and Cash position as at March 31th 2022
June 22, 2022 : Annual Shareholders Meeting
July 12, 2022 : Cash position as at June 30th 2022
September 27, 2022 : 2022 Half-Year Results
October 20, 2022 : Cash position as at September 30th 2022
Furthermore, Theranexus also planned to attend the following investor events :
January 6-11, 2022 : ODDO BHF Forum (in digital)
January 26, 2022 : Biomed Invest Securities Conference, Paris
April 4-5, 2022 : Investor Access, Paris
June 23-24, 2022 : Spring European Midcap Event, Paris
October 6-7, 2022 : Investor Access, Paris
ABOUT THERANEXUS
Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases.
Thanks to its knowledge of neuron and glial cell interactions, THERANEXUS is a pioneer in the design and combination of approved substances and has a solid and diversified portfolio of drug candidates in clinical-phase testing. The company's combined drug repurposing strategy based on a solid commercial footing and a capability to rapidly demonstrate its clinical worth, enables it to produce different high-value-added proprietary drug candidates, significantly reduce development time and costs, and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.
Accordingly, THERANEXUS is well-positioned in several indications, including for Parkinson's and Batten disease, for which there is currently no treatment available.
Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).
More information on: http://www.theranexus.com
