€m 2021 20201 Change Change

(proforma)2 H1 turnover 234.9 199.9 +17.5% +16.3% Q3 turnover 113.6 102.0 +11.5% +10.1% H1 total 348.6 301.9 +15.5% +14.2%

1 2020 data excludes the Spanish businesses sold in January 2021 (see 8 January 2021 press release).

2 Calculated by including turnover generated by Proformation in 2020 before its consolidation in the Group from Q1 2021 (see 9 March 2021 press release).

Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted consolidated turnover for the first 9 months of 2021 of €348.6 million.

On a proforma basis², turnover was up +14.2%, bolstered by thriving business and a favourable comparison with the previous year, particularly in the second quarter, due to the impact of lockdown from mid-March 2020 onwards.

Public buyout offer open until 10 November 2021

The public buyout offer launched by Pixel Holding on Tessi shares at a price of €168.60 per share (net of the €3.40 exceptional dividend paid 28 June 2021) has been open since 28 October and will close on 10 November 2021 after close of trading. For full information on this transaction see: tessi.eu.